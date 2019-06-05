Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

A break and enter turned violent Tuesday night.

On June 4, just before 10 p.m., the Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and an alleged serious assault at a Vernon residence.

Upon arrival, officers said they learnt that a man had broken into the home on Centennial drive and allegedly attacked and stabbed another male occupant in the arm. The 24-year-old male, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

“Officers quickly converged on another residence, just blocks away, where the suspect was known to live. The suspect was located and taken into custody without incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

A 27-year-old Vernon man is currently in custody and is facing possible charges of break and enter with intent and assault causing bodily harm.

