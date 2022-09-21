Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)

Vernon man arrested in alley following break-and-enter

Someone smashed the front door of the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing

A Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following a break-and-enter to a business early Wednesday morning.

RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 4900-block of Anderson Way on Sept. 21, around 2:30 a.m.

“Officers attended the location and found someone had smashed the front door of the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Viewing video surveillance from inside the building, investigators obtained a description of the suspect that was shared with officers conducting patrols in the area.”

Shortly after, the suspect was located and arrested in they alleyway of a nearby business.

Cody Alan Macdonald, 31, has been charged with one count each of break-and-enter and failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon

READ MORE: Nearly 100 birds killed at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch

