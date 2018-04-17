Vernon’s Sid Adams, left, with wife, Bonnie, is happy and healthy five months after receiving a kidney transplant from a live donor. The Adamses are big boosters of organ transplants. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon man backs organ transplants

Sid Adams’ quality of life has exceeded expectations five months after a kidney transplant

Sid Adams is passionate about organ donation.

He wouldn’t be around without one.

Adams, 71, is a former credit union CEO who dealt with polycystic kidney failure for years. On Nov. 1, 2017, he received a kidney transplant from a living donor, a friend from Nakusp, at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“I’m five months post-surgery and the improvement to my health is far beyond my expectation,” said Adams, joined by wife, Bonnie, as he presented his story to Vernon council. “I can live out my life with quality. No amount of money could ever buy you that.”

Adams is a volunteer for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC and Yukon Branch, and gave council some encouraging numbers about what happens when you register as an organ donor.

Up to eight people may ulitmately benefit from the generous gift – Adams shared the story of Logan Boulet, 21, one of the 16 people killed on the Humboldt Broncos bus. He signed an organ donor card when he turned 21, and saved the lives of six people after his death.

Eighty per cent of all transplants are kidneys, but Adams said B.C. has one of the longest wait times in Canada.

“More than 3,500 people are on dialysis in B.C.; 50 per cent of them will die before they get a kidney transplant,” said Adams, who waited two-to-three years himself for a transplant.

“Ninety-five per cent of British Columbians say they support organ donation, yet only 24 per cent have registered on the official organ donor registry (http://www.transplant.bc.ca/our-services/organ-donor-registry/).

“If we could increase the donor registry to 50 per cent, we could all but eliminate the wait list. We can do this.”

Adams requested mayor and council consider passing a motion to help promote organ donor awareness and registration in the community during National Organ Donation and Tissue Donation Awareness Week April 22-29.

Council unanimously concurred (though Coun. Dalvir Nahal was absent from the meeting).

“I’m glad to see you’re doing well,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham, who asked Adams if there was any age limit to becoming a donor.

“They need people of all ages,” said Adams. “It’s from young people to old people like me that are often in need. There is no expiry date. One donor was 91.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties
Next story
Heavy snowfall on southern Interior mountain passes

Just Posted

Polson Avengers fight for park

Group of young Vernon adults sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles

Vendors sought for city employee wellness fair

One-day event May 8 designed for city’s 300+ employees

10 more months for Okanagan shoplifting, drunk driving rampage

Sheena’s crimes ran from Jan. 2017 to July 2017, from Osoyoos up to Vernon

Vernon gallery welcomes work by local students

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts an opening reception for Art and Soul April 19

Longhorn rocks in support of Children’s Ward

The eighth annual Rock For Care 12 Bands For 12 Hours fundraiser is April 22

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

Society takes theatre to a powerful party

The Vernon Film Society presents The Party April 23

Vernon pub brings ales to Penticton festival

Marten Brewpub shares their craft at Fest of Ale in Penticton

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Most Read