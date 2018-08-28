Vernon man charged 16 months after drug lab bust

A Vernon man has been charged after a clandestine drug lab was busted in March 2017.

A 35-year-old Vernon man has now been charged with drug production, 16 months after a clandestine drug lab was busted on Silver Star Road last year.

Const. Kelly Brett says Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are now releasing information in relation to the confirmed drug lab that was located on the 8200 block of Silver Star Road.

RCMP descended on the home in the rural area of Vernon on Friday, March 31, 2017.

“An initial examination of the residence led RCMP investigators to suspect that a clandestine drug lab may be in operation at the home,” explains Brett

“RCMP officers enlisted the assistance of the Vernon Fire Department Hazmat Team, The Vernon Municipal Hazmat Team as well as the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team (CLEAR) during their investigation.”

Health Canada reports confirmed evidence of methamphetamine and fentanyl being produced on the property.

After a lengthy investigation, Brett says Jason Lukacs, 35, has now been charged with two counts of production of a controlled substance.

“The illicit production of controlled drugs presents a significant risk to public safety,” says Staff Sgt. Cam Percy, who is in charge of the General Investigation Section at Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment.

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl are both very potent and addictive drugs. Fentanyl has been a significant factor in the recent rise in opioid-related overdoses in British Columbia.”

Court records indicate Lukacs is not currently in custody. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 30 at the Vernon courthouse.

