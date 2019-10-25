(File)

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning collision in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

A 24-year-old Vernon man is dead after an early morning collision on Thursday in Lake Country.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services is seeking witnesses with information related to the incident.

Prior to police arrival, BC Emergency Health Services and Lake Country Fire Department confirmed the driver was deceased.

A 21-year old Vernon woman, who has since been confirmed as the only other occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, was located nearby with minor injuries. She was transported to a local area hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) have assumed conduct of this investigation and are seeking witnesses to this tragic event, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP.

Our investigators have reason to believe the vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 97 sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam video is asked to contact COTS at 250-491-5354 and cite file 2019-5516.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

READ MORE: Six people taken to hospital in Thursday morning crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP deemed 25% more sex assaults as ‘unfounded’ than the rest of B.C. in 2018

Just Posted

Injuries reported in Vernon intersection crash

Incident Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning collision in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

Power restored to Vernon

46,148 southern Interior customers still in the dark, including pockets in Enderby, Armstrong

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: No power for 6,000 in Vernon

Strong winds have knocked out power across the North Okanagan-Shuswap

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

Kelowna RCMP deemed 25% more sex assaults as ‘unfounded’ than the rest of B.C. in 2018

Nearly 40 per cent of Kelowna’s reported sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Deaths of five bears in Penticton ‘a wake-up call’

Euthanization of five bears in Penticton Thursday has emotions running high in the city

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Most Read