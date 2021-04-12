Vernon man facing charges out of Merritt

Bail denied for 37-year-old who allegedly breached his probation and obstructed police

A North Okanagan man remains in custody following a foot chase in Merritt.

RCMP were called to a Merritt motel March 31, shortly after 11 p.m. An individual inside one of the rooms was reportedly breaching his release order imposed by the courts on March 11.

After an apparent escape attempt, police eventually apprehended the man following a short foot pursuit.

On April 1, 37-year-old Colton Schatz, of Vernon, was formally charged with allegedly breaching his release order and obstructing police in connection to the March 31 incident.

On April 7, Schatz’s bail was denied and he is currently in custody. He is expected to appear before the Vernon Law Courts on April 22 to deal with his charges from Merritt and charges that stem from multiple incidents that occurred in Vernon.

