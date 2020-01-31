Vernon man found guilty of murder to appeal

A Vernon man found guilty of murdering a Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa has an appeal date set for this spring.
William Victor Schneider, born in 1967, will return to court on May 14, 2020, according to B.C. Court of Appeal. His appeal will be heard in front of three provincial judges.
Kogawa, 30, was reported missing Sept. 12, 2016, after having last been seen in Burnaby four days prior. Video footage surfaced showing the pair walking together the day she disappeared.
Her body was discovered Sept. 29, 2016, on the grounds of the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street.
Schneider was arrested the same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.
