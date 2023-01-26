Vernon man Gilbert Abunaga pleaded guilty to voyeurism-related charges in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Gilbert Abunaga/Facebook)

Vernon man pleads guilty to voyeurism

Gilbert Abunaga’s charges are alleged to have taken place between March 1 and July 30 of 2020

A Vernon man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday.

Gilbert Abunaga had been charged with voyeurism, publishing intimate images without consent, and publishing voyeuristic images, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution service, confirms.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between March 1 and July 30, 2020, at or near Vernon.

At his hearing on Jan. 25, the sentencing was adjourned and a date will be fixed on March 22.

