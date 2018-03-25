Vernon man given 6 month sentence for sex with minors

Sentence served in community; Justice deemed mandatory minimum sentence of one year unconstitutional

Despite a mandatory minimum sentence of one year, a Justice of the Peace handed down a six-month conditional sentence to a Vernon man accused of two counts of sexual interference with minors.

Dylan Scofield, 26, pleaded guilty in May 2015 to the charges that relate to two separate 2013 incidents where Scofield, then 22, was accused of sexual relations with persons under the age of 16.

Deemed mentally challenged and potentially suffering from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum disorder, Scofield will serve his six-month conditional sentence in the community instead of in prison.

Justice Gary Weatherill said the girls in question, while they consented to the activity, were unable to do so legally under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“This is an important and difficult case. Mr. Scofield committed very serious offences. He had sexual relations with two 15-year-old girls … and in doing so, they were both damaged,” Weatherill said in January.

“One has had to go into therapy and has not been able to attend school. The pain and other effects of what Mr. Scofield did continue up to today and will probably go on for a long time.”

A psychologist said that Scofield has a low to moderate risk of reoffending without ongoing support and supervision and programs that improve his ability to cope and his social skills may reduce that risk. The psychologist said that his behaviour did not indicate a preference for underage females.

Weatherill ruled the mandatory minimum incarceration of one year unconstitutional.

“I held that due to the exceptional circumstances of this case, including that Mr. Scofield was a first-time offender who suffers from significant cognitive deficits, the fit and proper sentence should be a six-month conditional sentence,” Weatherill said.

The Crown sought a five-year prohibition order that would restrict Scofield from being within two kilometres of the victims’ residence, school or place of work. However, Weatherill said he is not persuaded that Scofield remains a danger to children, though Scofield is prohibited from using dating websites without appropriate adult supervision.

Scofield is also barred from communicating directly or indirectly with the victims.

“This sentence may not satisfy everyone but, as I explained in my reasons, the law requires my sentence to balance many factors not just satisfy one particular interest,” Weatherill said.

“Mr. Scofield, I hope you think long and hard about your actions and the harm you have caused to (the victims), their families, those closest to them, and the impacts on your community. Your decisions in life can have repercussions and reverberations that you may not feel but can profoundly affect others. I also remind you that a breach of your conditional sentence order will result in you spending the balance of your sentence behind bars.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide
Next story
Volunteers clean up discarded needles

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Volunteers clean up discarded needles

A group of 10 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up needles across Vernon

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Vernon man given 6 month sentence for sex with minors

Sentence served in community; Justice deemed mandatory minimum sentence of one year unconstitutional

Wenatchee knocks out Vernon

Wild win Game 6 in overtime

Kelly Shreds Vernon

Shred Kelly rocks the Lodge ballroom for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

B.C. cyclist whips onto podium in New Zealand

Casey Brown wraps up first stop of Crankworx tour sitting in second place overall

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

Most Read