Vernon man soars to $500K lottery win

Vernon’s Eric Tucker, 74, is all smiles after collecting $500,000 in spliting a $1 million Maxmillions prize with a man from Surrey in the June 8 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC photo)

The worker bee can take a breather.

Vernon’s Eric Tucker, 74, who owns and operates an aircraft maintenance program, and helps his daughter, Dawn, look after her bees, is quietly celebrating his $500,000 win from the June 8 Maxmillions prize on the Lotto Max draw.

“I love my lifestyle – I’m not a big spender,” said Tucker by phone, taking a break from scooping out the honeycombs at his home, about his incredible win.

“It’s more financial security.”

Tucker purchased one of two winning tickets that matched all seven numbers from a Maxmillions draw, splitting the win with a player in Surrey who purchased his ticket on PlayNow.com. Tucker bought his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery in Vernon.

“They’re always super nice people, I buy tickets there all the time,” said Tucker of his biggest lottery win. “This is bigger than the free tickets and the little prizes I’ve won.”

It took Tucker a couple of months to come forward as he was awaiting official word from the B.C. Lottery Corporation of his windfall. It was Dawn who checked out the ticket at Charlie’s while Tucker was puttering about the yard, and came home all excited, telling dad, ‘I think you won.’”

“Every time you hear there’s a major winner, you think, ‘it could be me,’” said Tucker. “You’re buying the dream. That’s why you buy the tickets.”

Tucker loves his job working on aircraft engines, and says he plans to continue tinkering.

“I have dreamt of winning but I am still not exactly sure what I am going to do with the money,” he said.

Tucker plans to celebrate quietly at home. Saving for his family is his top priority for his prize.

