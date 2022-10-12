Sylus Wyatt Gottfriedsen, 32,is wanted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (RCMP photo)

Vernon man sought by RCMP

Sylus Gottfriedsen, 32, wanted for uttering threats, resisting arrest

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Sylus Wyatt Gottfriedsen, 32, is wanted for uttering threats, resisting arrest, and several counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Gottfriedsen is described as 6-foot-1, 201-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gottfriedsen, contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

