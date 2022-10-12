Vernon man sought by RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
Sylus Wyatt Gottfriedsen, 32, is wanted for uttering threats, resisting arrest, and several counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Gottfriedsen is described as 6-foot-1, 201-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Gottfriedsen, contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.
