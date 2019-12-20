Vernon man takes advantage of snowy situation

Flurries and showers in forecast

Snow covered the streets of Vernon Thursday, creating hazardous driving conditions throughout town and on highways.

An Environment Canada winter weather warning was put in effect Dec. 19. The national weather advisory called for 10 centimetres in much of the Okanagan.

Heavy snow began Thursday evening and is expected to persist through Friday. As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected to fall by late Friday afternoon.

A travel advisory remains in effect between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass and avalanche control work and a planned road closure was scheduled for Friday around 18 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The Coquihalla was closed in both directions for portions of Thursday and Friday and Drive BC issued a travel advisory and advised motorists to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Vernonite Chris Jackson, however, made the best of a snowy situation Thursday.

“I was tired of shovelling, so I started to roll the snow into a ball,” he said.

The result: a six-foot snowman in the front yard of his Bella Vista home.

“It’s the perfect snow for this,” he said.

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

READ MORE: MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…

Vernon man takes advantage of snowy situation

Flurries and showers in forecast

