Vernon man wanted by police

Jason Martin Lukacs is wanted by Vernon police for breaching his release order and now the RCMP is asking the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

The 37-year-old is believed to be in the North Okanagan area.

He is described as a 5-foot-7 Caucasian man weighing in around 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eye.

In 2018, Lukacs was charged with drug production — 16 months after a clandestine drug lab was busted by police on Silver Star Road.

Health Canada reports confirmed evidence of methamphetamine and fentanyl production on the property.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Lukacs is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-545-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon man charged 16 months after drug lab bust

READ MORE: Six charged in 2018 Lumby drug lab bust

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.