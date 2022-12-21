Vernon man wanted by RCMP

Dale Babiy, 29, failed to comply with his probation, twice

Police are hoping the public can help them track down a wanted man.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year old Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy.

Babiy is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

He is approximately five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Not missing: Vernon woman reaches out to newspaper

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
CrimeRCMPVernon

