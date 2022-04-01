Vernon man wanted for firearms offences

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon man.

James Robert Peacock, 34, is wanted for a number of firearms related offences as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 164 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Peacock, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

