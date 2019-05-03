Vernon man with outstanding warrant arrested

“Thank-you to the public and media for their assistance.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, with the assistance of the BC Sheriffs Service, have located 43 year old Shane Mark Mulholland who had an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with probation.

He was arrested without incident and remains in custody.

“Thank-you to the public and media for their assistance,” wrote Cst. Kelly Brett in a press release Thursday.

Most Read