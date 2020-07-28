Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Some Vernon residents are stepping up to raise awareness around sex trafficking.

A group of residents, including some survivors of the industry, will be marching for awareness Thursday, July 30 at 3 p.m., meeting at the Vernon Recreation Complex.

“We believe it is time to bring some media attention to those trying to advocate for change, not only within a system that is meant to protect our vulnerable sectors, but also bring more justice to the victims if they are to survive the brutality that comes with this industry,” organizer Tracy Hamilton said.

“Bring to light the injustices that were brought on upon them by those who were supposed to protect them.”

Morgan Morrone is the heart of this march as she started a Facebook group called #savethechildren to bring more awareness and gather those who want to be stronger advocates for the victims.

READ MORE: Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex trade workers

READ MORE: Vernon mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sex TraffickingWomen's March

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

BOOMER TALK: Bureaucracy and health care

More care needed for seniors and more support for care aids

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Judge in Greater Victoria rules PTSD led to veteran’s child pornography

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

About 800 people are interested in the open invitation to float down the river

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Taxpayer-funded, two-drink maximum gets nod from Thompson-Nicola Regional Board

There was much debate over how many drinks and what types of alcohol should be funded by taxpayers

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

Most Read