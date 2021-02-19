Vernon mayor says handgun regulations TBD if passed by feds

Mayor Victor Cumming says if new bill is passed, topic would be up to ‘council’s decision making’

Details of new gun laws announced in Ottawa Tuesday would see municipalities create their own bylaws around handguns, and while Vancouver’s mayor promptly announced the new authority would be used to ban them, Vernon’s mayor said he’d have to wait and see.

The Liberal government’s newly tabled legislation would see bylaws restrict possession, storage and transportation of handguns and would be backed with serious penalties, including jail time for those who violate municipal rules.

“I will await the legislation to be adopted and then leave this topic to council’s decision making,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Penticton’s mayor, John Vassilaki, said the proposed Bill C-21 is concerning.

“In my own personal opinion, this should be left to the federal government and RCMP to handle and not the politicians of any municipality,” he said. “We’re not experts in that, we’re politicians to make development decisions.”

Meanwhile, Salmon Arm’s mayor said he has no interest in creating city bylaws regulating handguns.

“Sometimes, when you look to adopt something… you’re not only adopting the ability to legislate, you’re also taking on enforcement and cost,” Mayor Alan Harrison said. “For us at this time, we’re working on a lot of other things and I don’t don’t’ see it something that we’ll be looking into.”

