Vernon mayoral hopefuls to face each other at forum

With three candidates now vying for the mayor’s seat, voters have a chance to hear from them all ahead of the election.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society are bringing together those individuals seeking to be Vernon’s next mayor.

The two organizations will host a forum for the mayoralty candidates Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“Leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election, it is important for Vernon residents to hear directly from those wanting to be mayor as the mayor is the most senior elected official within the city and sets the tone for how social and economic issues are addressed for the next four years,” said Dan Proulx, Chamber general manager.

“The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have a long history of partnering on all-candidate forums and we are excited to provide this opportunity for residents to be informed before casting a ballot,” added Jim Harding, executive director of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society.

Doors to the Performing Arts Centre open at 6 p.m. with the forum running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance can submit questions of the candidates in writing (paper will be available in advance in the foyer).

As of Wednesday, Sept. 7, incumbent Victor Cumming, councillor Scott Anderson and Erik Olesen have announced their plans to run for mayor, though the city’s website shows no official nomination papers for the title have been filed.

In terms of the candidates for Vernon city councillor, the Greater Vernon Chamber will present questions to the candidates during the campaign. The responses will be provided to chamber members and posted to the Chamber website.

The city’s website shows seven candidates for council as of Sept. 7: incumbents Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares and Brian Quiring, along with Ross Hawse, Ed Stranks and Dawn Tucker.

