Vernon Mission hosts International Overdose Awareness Day event

Along with Interior Health, the event will run Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Overdose deaths are impacting all populations.

It is time to remember. It is time to act.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, join the community in saving lives and help bring awareness to the opioid crisis by participating in the International Overdose Awareness Day event at the Upper Room Mission.

International Overdose Awareness Day will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mission, 3403-27th Avenue.

Here is some of the sobering information about the opioid crisis in Vernon and how harm reduction is working to save lives:

* In Vernon, 24 people died from fatal overdoses in 2018;

* The harsh reality is, without harm reduction service options like naloxone that number would have been incomprehensibly higher;

* In 2018, in Vernon, 923 naloxone kits were used to reverse opioid-related overdoses;

* That means in Vernon alone, lives were saved hundreds of times thanks to the use of naloxone.

These are the lives of our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbours — They were given another chance.

Harm reduction efforts, like naloxone training, is working.

Simply, the point is to save lives. Death is final. Death means no more opportunities.

Death means no more chances in life.

The Vernon International Overdose Awareness Day event is hosted by the Interior Health Authority and the Upper Room Mission.

The event will provide an opportunity for the greater community to learn more about the overdose crisis, how it is impacting communities across the country, and what is being done to fight back.

Dozens of community partners will be on hand to share information about what is being done in Vernon to combat the opioid crisis.

Learn more about the amazing work that is being done in Greater Vernon by the social service agencies, health experts and community partners.

Learn how these agencies work together to support each other and the Greater Vernon community as a whole.

Come and be a part of the solution.

It is time to be proud of the work being done in Vernon.

Let us show you why.

There will also be a free barbeque provided by Fix Auto and several prize draws thanks to community partners like MQN Architects and Interior Design, Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition, VEPAD, Downtown Vernon Association, Okanagan Indian Band and the Interior Health Authority.



