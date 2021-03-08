Vernon MLA marks International Women’s Day with first in-person legislature appearance

Harwinder Sandhu to speak in local panel hosted by CFUW later tonight

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is Women in Leadership and coincidentally it’s Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s first day in-person in the legislative chamber.

Sandhu explained MLAs have been taking turns in the chamber due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

“I will be speaking at the legislature about violence against women,” she said during a media opportunity Friday.

Later, the Canadian Federation University of Women Vernon is hosting a panel online at 7 p.m. featuring Sandhu alongside Vernon city councillors Kari Gares and Dalvir Nahal and Teresa Durning Harker, constituency assistant for North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

Moderated by Maddy Keating, the event will go down on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.

To register, email book52worm@gmail.com.

