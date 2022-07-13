Vernon-Monashee groups come up aces with gaming grants

Total of 22 groups receive more than $900,000 in provincial funds

Vernon-Monashee New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that people who receive services from local non-profits will benefit from funding to improve community health, accessibility and well-being.

“There are so many organizations in our community that are dedicated to improving the lives of others, especially in times of great need,” said Sandhu. “With these grants, we are supporting their vital work so that they can continue being there for our friends and neighbours.”

This year, 22 organizations in Vernon-Monashee received more than $900,000 in funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:

• Vernon and District Association for Community Living- $105,000;

• North Okanagan Childcare Society- $100,000;

• North Okanagan Neurological Association- $98,000;

• North Okanagan Hospice Society- $63,000;

• Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon and District Branch- $84,000.

This year, the government will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C. This funding means people can continue access to services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and well being.

For more information on Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants.

READ MORE: Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

READ MORE: WATCH: Armstrong cowboy wins Calgary Stampede event

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DonationGamingNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictProvincial GovernmentVernon