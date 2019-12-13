Vernon Montessori students re-gift to raise funds

The Vernon Montessori Society arranged a Holiday Gift Shop that ran Dec. 10. Students generously donated gently used items that others could purchase for $2 for someone special over the holidays. A total of $483 was donated to Project Christmas Elf on Dec. 13, 2019. (Kirsten Benzie - Contributed)

Re-gifting is no longer a faux pas, but an environmentally friendly option. This is the lesson that Montessori students at Silver Star Elementary School learned Dec. 10.

The Vernon Montessori Society arranged a Holiday Gift Shop Tuesday and students generously donated gently used items that others could purchase for $2 for someone special over the holidays.

“Part of the Montessori philosophy is that human beings have an innate need to contribute in meaningful ways within their families, as well as the community around them,” Montessori Grade 1-3 teacher Brendan Keay said. “The Montessori classes at Silver Star met both needs by choosing and wrapping ‘re-gifts’ for their family and friends, as well as raising money to contribute to the Project Christmas Elf.

“The process also helped students to become environmentally aware by practising the Reuse part of the 3 Rs of environment conservation,” Keay said.

From the sale, the society collected $161 and two Montessori families have offered to match to donation. A total of $483 was donated to Project Christmas Elf. The funds were presented to representative Kathy MacKay Friday, Dec. 13 at the school.

Plus, the kids enjoyed themselves.

”Our donation to Project Christmas Elf was very good because it will help many families,” Montessori student Amanda said.

“The gift shop was fun,” Cooper and Logan said. “It was cool that we are donating to families that are struggling to give their kids gifts at Christmas.”

“I liked the gift shop,” student Isla said. “We could take something that someone was going to throw away and give it to someone else to use.”

