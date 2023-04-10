Vernon Morning Star editor Jennifer Smith has been nominated as a finalist for a 2023 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Award for her work on a story involving flooding at Whitevale, near Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Morning Star editor Jennifer Smith has been nominated as a finalist for a 2023 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Award for her work on a story involving flooding at Whitevale, near Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Morning Star reporters finalists for provincial awards

Editor Jennifer Smith and Roger Knox up for 2023 Ma Murray Awards

Two Vernon Morning Star reporters have been named finalists in the 2023 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s 101st annual Ma Murray Awards.

Editor Jennifer Smith is a finalist in the Multimedia Breaking News Story for her piece on Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby.

She’s up against fellow Black Press reporters from Langley and Quesnel for the award.

Smith and Roger Knox’s work on the City of Vernon’s controversial Vernon Public Art Gallery mask project and final decision has earned them a nomination in the Feature Award series.

The pair are up against entries from Black Press colleague Surrey Now-Leader, and Kamloops This Week.

“Jennifer and Roger are the veterans and leaders in our editorial department,” said Morning Star publisher Keith Currie. “They provide valuable mentorship, not just in Vernon, but throughout the region, and it’s nice to see them rewarded for their efforts.”

Winners in all categories will be announced Thursday, May 4.

The Ma Murray Awards recognize excellence amongst BCYCNA members, covering all aspects of the news media industry, including reporting, photography, advertising, community contribution, online excellence, and more.

The top three finalists in each category will receive a certificate of their achievement, with the winners receiving a stunning trophy to display in their newsroom or lobby.

