SilverStar Mountain Resort has introduced a new logo. (skisilverstar.com)

Vernon mountain rebrands with new star logo

SilverStar Mountain Resort turns to designer familiar with mountain for new corporate look

Out with the old, in with the new.

SilverStar Mountain Resort unveiled its new logo Monday, July 31.

“We are excited to introduce the new SilverStar Mountain Resort logo, marking an exciting milestone in the ongoing evolution of our resort brand,” said the mountain in a release.

“The new look is a visual representation of both our mountain and our community; vibrant and fresh, with a nod to the past and a step into the future.”

The logo was created by graphic designer Alix Calfa, who calls SilverStar her “comfort mountain.”

SilverStar said that in the coming weeks people will see its digital footprint take on a new look and feel, including on its website, emails, and social media.

“Our colourful village won’t change, however we will take this opportunity to freshen up our mountain entry signage, improve our way-finding and update our core village signs,” said the resort. “This transition will begin later in the fall.

“Through the upcoming winter and spring we will continue to update mountain signs, and our goal is to have everything transitioned by winter 2024-25.”

A sneak peek at the new look can be found at EVOLVE Retail in the SilverStar village.

