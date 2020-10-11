Smiles were big at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon Sunday, Oct. 11, as the resort posted photos of “more than a dusting” of snow. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Vernon mountain resort gets snow dump

SilverStar posted to its social media pages, “more than a dusting and more to come. Bring it on”

Soon boys and girls. Soon.

Excitement is in the air for skiers, both downhill and cross-country, and snowboarders as people in Vernon could look up toward SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday morning, Oct. 11, and notice a fresh and rather large dump of snow.

The white stuff could be seen inching closer to city limits

The resort posted pictures on its social media pages showing the snowfall under the caption “More than a dusting this time and more to come in the forecast. Bring it on.”

That led to snow fans showing their enthusiasm in the comment sections:

“So hhhaaaappyyyyy,” wrote sonofacoffeedad on Instagram, complete with 15 flames, six hand claps and four smiley faces with hearts for eyes emojis;

“Woohoo!!! Giddy up!!!” added tracyreneetd.

The Instagram post, as of 1 p.m. Sunday, was liked by 1,638 people.

On Facebook, comments included “Yes!!!!!” from Brett-Nicole Fitzpatrick, complete with snowflake, snowboard and ski emojis.

The Vernon Ski Club simply responded with emojis: Happy Face with big smile, blushing happy face with three hearts, snowflake, snowman and skier.

And Ken Sarginson wrote, “Can’t wait to wake up Christmas morning there.”

The Facebook post has nearly 550 likes and has been shared 147 times.

On its website, SilverStar says the resort’s goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public crisis. The resort has implemented a number of changes to the operating procedures and will continue to follow the advice and guidance of federal and provincial officials and health agencies.

A letter from general manager Ken Derpak can be read here.


