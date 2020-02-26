Vernon RCMP are wearing pink in honour of Pink Shirt Day 2020 on Feb. 26. (RCMP)

Vernon Mounties ready for Pink Shirt Day

RCMP donned in pink to share messages of kindess in local schools

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are donning pink shirts in honour of the anti-bullying campaign on Feb. 26.

In a social media post, the RCMP said they’re officers will be showing off their pink garb throughout the community in their pink-wrapped cruiser.

The pink cruiser, RCMP said, is wrapped each year courtesy of a local business.

Local officers will also be visiting local schools to spread the message to “Lift Each Other Up” and always be kind, the post reads.

The North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) is marking Pink Shirt Day with cupcakes — and yes, they’re pink.

NOYFSS will be selling their cupcakes by donation at 3100 32nd Avenue between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds will go to its Anti-Bullying Youth Group.

Pink Shirt Day

