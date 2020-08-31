Vernon North Okanagan RCMP learned of a possible rave planned for a rec site in Lumby July 24, 2020, and quickly put a stop to it amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (PxHere.com stock)

Vernon Mounties stop illegal rave at Lumby campground

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, quick police work prevented the possibility of transmission

Quick police work shut down plans for a rave in the woods before it could even begin and prevented the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people has been in place since March and when Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP learned of the possible music event July 24, they were quick to put a stop to it.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP learned of the plans to take place at a campsite on Mabel Lake in Lumby.

With the help of BC Conservation Service officers, 20 people throughout the recreation site were located and police spoke with the event organizer.

The event organizer was issued a warning letter from Interior Health’s Environmental Public Health Unit which prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.

“The event organizer complied with the direction and there were no further complaints over the weekend,” media officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher mentioned this incident during a City of Vernon council meeting Aug. 17.

“Anyone who knows about raves knows they only publish where it’s going to be that day,” Baher told councillors. “We try and get on top of them as fast as we can.”

Last month, the number of COVID-19 cases linked to events and parties held in Kelowna grew. More than 90 cases were identified by July 27 and British Columbia’s top doctor said the growth “especially among young people,” is concerning.

READ MORE: Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

