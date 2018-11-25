Vernon murder case appearance adjourned

Richard William Fairgrieve was in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 22

Defence is waiting to see what happens with a Supreme Court bail hearing before proceeding in provincial court for a Vernon murder suspect.

Glenn Verdurmen, defence lawyer for Richard William Fairgrieve, asked Justice of the Peace Dalene Krenz for an adjournment in Vernon Law Courts Nov. 22. Earlier in the week, Fairgrieve was in Supreme Court for a bail hearing, which was adjourned to the week of Dec. 17. Information arising from that and subsequent hearings are covered under a court-ordered publication ban.

Related: Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

Fairgrieve faces one count of murder alongside the co-accused Jacqueline Nicole Leavins. None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

“We don’t have much in terms of disclosure,” Verdurmen said of the purpose of the Nov. 22 appearance.

However, no-contact orders sought by the crown barred adjournment in the morning and bumped the file up to the judge’s court at 2 p.m.

Court documents show that Fairgrieve’s file will be before the judicial case manager Dec. 17.

