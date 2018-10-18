Vernon murder case sees further delay

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Nov. 8

Arraignment in a Vernon murder case has been delayed for the fourth consecutive time.

Nicholas Jacob appeared as agent for Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s defence Russ Chamberlain in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, Oct. 18 as crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler sought a three-week adjournment.

At Bogarh’s previous arraignment hearing Oct. 4, Saettler was granted two weeks to complete disclosure of 4,500 documents.

“The crown is asking for adjournment before we proceed further,” Saettler told a Justice of the Peace.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

He remains in custody and defence will appear in Vernon Law Courts on Bogarh’s behalf Nov. 8.

None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

