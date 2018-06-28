Vernon murder suspect appearance adjourned, awaiting bail decision

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts June 28 to consult counsel, adjourned

A former Vernon man charged with the 1986 murder of his wife had his appearance before the provincial court adjourned pending his bail decision.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, appeared in Vernon Law Courts via video briefly June 28 as the judge agreed to adjourn Bogarh’s appearance to consult counsel to Aug. 2 as defence awaits Justice Frank Cole’s decision regarding whether or not bail will be granted. Justice Cole is expected to give his decision in Supreme Court Friday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Related: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder in relation to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, is also charged with the same counts and the BC Prosecution Service is pursuing his extradition. According to defence Russ Chamberlain, Narindar is in India.

Due to a court-ordered publication ban, further details arising from Bogarh’s June 18 bail hearing cannot be reported.

Paramjit remains remanded in custody.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

