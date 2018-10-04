Vernon murder suspect to appear in court today

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, will appear at 9 a.m. for arraignment

A former Vernon man in custody for the alleged 1986 murder of his wife will appear in Vernon Law Courts today for arraignment.

Following a two-week setback initiated by the Crown, Paramjit Singh Bogarh is slated to appear in provincial courtroom 201 at 9 a.m. Oct. 4.

Related: Vernon murder case set back, again

Related: Delay in Vernon murder case

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Bail was denied by now-retired Justice Frank Cole June 29. A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for the details heard at that appearance.

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and, according to defence Russ Chamberlain, is currently in India.

Related: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.