Vernon museum collecting students’ submissions for Earth Expo

The celebration of sustainability will take place at the museum in April and May =

The Museum and Archives of Vernon is hosting an Earth Expo in April and May, and local students have until March 18, 2022, to enter their submissions. (Museum photo)

Three years ago, Vernon teacher Vipasha Brar went to the Museum and Archives of Vernon with an idea. She posed the question, what if North Okanagan students had a place to display their artwork, projects, short videos and photographs celebrating the Earth and sustainability?

The result of her question is a district-wide Earth Expo, which has garnered much interest from local teachers, students and families.

After the pandemic disrupted plans for an Earth Expo in 2020, the event was launched virtually in April 2021. This year, the museum is hoping it can hold its Earth Expo in person.

“This year, we’re hoping it will be ‘third time lucky’ and we’ll be able to have the Earth Expo exhibition onsite, at the museum, so all sorts of people can come into the museum and see student work,” said program coordinator Amy Timleck.

“We’re accepting submissions any time up to March 18 — and they can be just about anything. Artwork, photography, sculptures made of up-cycled materials, projects that highlight sustainability, short videos, poetry … Really, anything – we’d love to be surprised.”

Vernon museum curator Laisha Rosnau is also looking for secondary students interested in design and display creation to help curate the exhibition with her.

“If you’ve got an interest in design, aesthetics, how to put together objects and images in displays, I’d love to hear from you,” said Rosnau.

Earth Expo submissions are open to anyone ages five to 18 from the Greater Vernon area. Submissions can be entered by teachers, students or families.

Field trips to view the Earth Expo and take part in programming can be booked April 20 to May 20.

“For teachers in SD22, we have also received word that busing costs will be waived by the district,” said Brar. “We’re so thankful that as many student as possible will have access to the Earth Expo.”

For more information, contact Brar at VBrar@sd22.bc.ca. To book a field trip, go to www.vernonmuseum.ca.

Brendan Shykora

