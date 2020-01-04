Vernon museum preparing for year ahead with week-long closure

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be closed from Jan. 14-18, 2020

After an eventful 2019 that saw 6,277 visitors walk through its doors, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be taking a week-long break so staff can tackle some important tasks and projects.

The museum will be closed from Jan. 14-18, during which time staff will be working on artifact collection management, facility improvements and program planning.

Managing the museum’s artifact collection requires examining and organizing items, improving storage to increase museum space and addressing health and safety issues for staff to access storage areas.

The museum walls and display cases will be getting a new coat of paint, and large displays and exhibit items will be shuffled according to new curatorial plans.

Staff will also be drawing up their year-long calendar to coordinate events, programs, exhibitions and fundraisers, as well as to develop a curriculum for school education programs.

“These changes will improve visitor experience, collection management and staff team building, all of which will make the museum and archives a more vibrant and attractive community resource,” said Executive Director Steve Fleck.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer during the closure with any of the tasks mentioned above are encouraged to contact Gwyneth Evans by email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca or by calling 250-550-3140.

The museum has also taken a moment’s pause to reflect on 2019 – a year that Fleck deemed “a challenging but incredibly rewarding year.”

The museum held four temporary exhibits last year – Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War, Exploring Social Justice, Voices from the Engraver, and Vernon Takes Flight – and close to a dozen pop-up displays. The museum also received 102 record donations, which were added to its archives.

Much of the goings-on in the museum wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteers, who gave up their time to help visitors go back in time.

“Our incredible volunteers logged over 6,400 hours of work this year,” said Fleck. “It is truly an understatement when we say we don’t know what we would do without them.”

After the short closure, Fleck says he and the rest of his staff will be ready for the year to come.

“We are looking forward to 2020, which is already promising to bring a lot of exciting changes to the museum, as we strengthen and deepen the role we play in the city of Vernon as a repository of community memory.”

Brendan Shykora