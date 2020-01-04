The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives received 102 record donations in 2019. (Submitted photo)

Vernon museum preparing for year ahead with week-long closure

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be closed from Jan. 14-18, 2020

After an eventful 2019 that saw 6,277 visitors walk through its doors, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be taking a week-long break so staff can tackle some important tasks and projects.

The museum will be closed from Jan. 14-18, during which time staff will be working on artifact collection management, facility improvements and program planning.

Managing the museum’s artifact collection requires examining and organizing items, improving storage to increase museum space and addressing health and safety issues for staff to access storage areas.

The museum walls and display cases will be getting a new coat of paint, and large displays and exhibit items will be shuffled according to new curatorial plans.

Staff will also be drawing up their year-long calendar to coordinate events, programs, exhibitions and fundraisers, as well as to develop a curriculum for school education programs.

“These changes will improve visitor experience, collection management and staff team building, all of which will make the museum and archives a more vibrant and attractive community resource,” said Executive Director Steve Fleck.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer during the closure with any of the tasks mentioned above are encouraged to contact Gwyneth Evans by email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca or by calling 250-550-3140.

READ MORE: Be inspired by nature at the Okanagan Science Centre

READ MORE: Our History in Pictures

The museum has also taken a moment’s pause to reflect on 2019 – a year that Fleck deemed “a challenging but incredibly rewarding year.”

The museum held four temporary exhibits last year – Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War, Exploring Social Justice, Voices from the Engraver, and Vernon Takes Flight – and close to a dozen pop-up displays. The museum also received 102 record donations, which were added to its archives.

Much of the goings-on in the museum wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteers, who gave up their time to help visitors go back in time.

“Our incredible volunteers logged over 6,400 hours of work this year,” said Fleck. “It is truly an understatement when we say we don’t know what we would do without them.”

After the short closure, Fleck says he and the rest of his staff will be ready for the year to come.

“We are looking forward to 2020, which is already promising to bring a lot of exciting changes to the museum, as we strengthen and deepen the role we play in the city of Vernon as a repository of community memory.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

Just Posted

Be inspired by nature at the Okanagan Science Centre

Centre’s latest travelling exhibition set to open Jan. 16

Young Vernon dancer heading to Vegas

Two Accentz students earn Dancerpalooza scholarships

School back in session for North Okanagan students

Several important dates for both Vernon and North Okanagan districts

Basketball tournament scores scholarships for Vernon students

The fifth-annual Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament took place Dec. 26-27

North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

Monte Lake resident had just put her dog and cat down, who were in the back seat, when a thief stole her car

Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia

Black-clad Canada got its fourth with 5:11 left in the period

RCMP work with Hedley residents concerned about alleged drug house

RCMP reached out to Hedley residents recently to discuss their concerns about… Continue reading

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

19-year-old Aidan Pratt of Oliver died unexpectedly in 2017

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Most Read