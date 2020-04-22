Vernon nature centre hires Spallumcheen woman as manager

Cheryl Hood brings diverse experience and a love of nature to the position

Cheryl Hood of Spallumcheen is the new manager at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. (Photo submitted)

A native western Canadian, Cheryl Hood has always been fascinated by the Canadian biosphere.

The Spallumcheen resident brings that fascination to her new role as the Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s manager.

“Growing up, I’d sit beside a flowing river or walk along the trails absorbing everything along the way and making frequent stops to inspect a unique mushroom or insect going about its day,” said Hood, originally from northern Alberta, and has lived in all four western provinces. She arrived in the north Okanagan in 2015 and loves the region’s beauty and diversity.

“It’s safe to say, not much has changed.”

Hood joined the centre team in February and brings diverse experiences to the position.

She has worked in the not-for-profit industry, human resources and has been a business owner for 10 years.

Hood sits on two boards, the Eagle Rock Water District and is vice-president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. Throughout her career, she said, she has focused on education and is passionate about all aspects that enhance the joy of learning.

“I believe education is paramount to understanding our partners in nature so we can all have a healthy community,” Hood said.

In a release announcing Hood’s hiring, the board said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to have Cheryl join the Allan Brooks Nature Centre staff and are eager to see more from this new position in action — as we have over the past two months.”

READ MORE: Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

READ MORE: Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre announces August lineup



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature