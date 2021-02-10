Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)

Vernon nature centre launches online learning program

Nature-based lessons created for teachers based on B.C. science curriculum

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is ready to launch the first phase of a brand new online learning platform centered around B.C.’s science curriculum.

The new nature-based lessons have been created for teachers, in conjunction with the popular Nature in the Classroom presentations currently available. This project was originally created in response to the shift in learning that is taking place due to COVID-19.

“We are now reimagining what it means for students and teachers to experience education,” said nature centre manager Cheryl Hood. “It is our goal to grow and develop this platform over the coming years and eventually generate student-led modules.”

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre e-Learning platform provides big ideas relating to nature in a ready-to-use lesson format. The education team is currently beta testing the Grade 4 model through a secure login with local teachers to ensure the content is effectively meeting their needs.

Some of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre e-Learning features include curated lessons that promote further investigation. There are pre-scaffolded science notebooks, giving students the opportunity to individualize their learning and engage with scientific practices. And built-in brain breaks allow the brain to shift networks and provide resting pathways a chance to be restored, fostering an optimal level of attention and memory.

“Should the Grade 4 program prove to be a success, we will plan to move ahead to the next phase of development,” said Hood.

This project was made possible with the support of the Foord Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Canada, as well as the Jim and Laverne Popowich Foundation.

For more information on how to access Allan Brooks Nature Centre Educational Programming and e-Learning platform visit abnc.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon nature centre auctioning off dinner under the stars

READ MORE: Vernon nature centre online with gaming grant


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First dust advisory of 2021 continues in Vernon
Next story
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Just Posted

A 35-year-old man was slapped with a driving ban, faces charges after getting caught speeding through Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)
Police nab suspected drunk driver speeding through Vernon

35-year-old man caught going 161 km/hr on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
Vernon nature centre launches online learning program

Nature-based lessons created for teachers based on B.C. science curriculum

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 continues in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence on 23rd Street. (Chartwell photo)
Vernon retirement residence hit with COVID case

Interior Health says one resident tested positive

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

Matthew Bennett from West Kelowna is currently in Calgary receiving treatment for his stage four lung cancer. (Melanie Bennett)
Okanagan man battling stage 4 lung cancer asks for community support

Matthew Bennett is currently in Calgary receiving treatment

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Most Read