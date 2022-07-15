Vernon neighbours trim back fire hazards

Following the threat of wildfire last year, some Vernon residents have been working to firesafe their properties.

Fire smart initiatives were undertaken last weeken by Canadian Lakeview Estates (CLE) residents, who live along the far end of Tronson Road and were put on evacuation alert last August due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Thanks to a local company for donating the use of several brush bins, and hauling the, away, homeowners were able to remove flammable material around their properties.

Dump Runz said the intent of the donation was to reduce the fuel load on one of the most wooded and exposed areas of Vernon.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have Dump Runz work with us for the past two years in our effort to meet our objectives in making our community safe in the event of a wildfire,” said Jim Dubois, CLE fire safe director.

In consultation with the CLE Homeowner’s Association, brush bins were deployed and numerous homeowners banded together and worked hard collecting and filling bins.

“The success of this effort speaks to the success of private companies working in cooperation with the community to solve problems and help the city’s bottom line,” said Scott Anderson, owner of Dump Runz. “Whether it’s helping to solve fire problems, sponsoring events, donating items or labour, there’s a great deal of goodwill out there waiting to be harnessed. I’d like to see the city pursue this initiative and build a database of companies willing and able to help in periods of crisis, but also with smaller things on a more regular basis.”

