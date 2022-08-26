Thirty-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell has been arrested. (Photo/RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest wanted man

RCMP had asked public for help in finding Elden Robert Caldwell

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man wanted for sexual assault.

On Aug. 25, police appealed to the public for help in their search for 30-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell. RCMP arrested Caldwell Friday (Aug. 26) morning.

Police did not say what led to his arrest, but thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

Caldwell remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

