Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

A man wanted on several outstanding warrants, who allegedly evaded arrest in an uninsured vehicle on Highway 97A, has been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, just before 7:30 p.m., an RCMP officer conducting routine patrols in Enderby observed a vehicle being driven by a man whom he believed to be a prohibited driver.

The officer radioed colleagues in the area, one of whom attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver allegedly veered around the stopped police vehicle onto the shoulder of the roadway and drove off at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue.

The vehicle and driver were located at residence in then 1900 block of George Street in Enderby, approximately 20 minutes later, where the man was arrested. While being escorted to the police vehicle, the man allegedly broke free from the officer’s hold and fled on foot, before being captured once again a short distance away.

Jordan McCann, 28 of Falkland, has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, driving while prohibited/ licence suspended, escape from lawful custody, and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

McCann is scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court on Aug. 23.