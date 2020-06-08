Armed Armstrong man arrested

Heavy police presence, K9 unit, in Spallumcheen Sunday after report of man armed with weapon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers dealt with a distraught man in Spallumcheen Sunday, June 7. The suspect was successfully taken into police custody. (File photo)

A 41-year-old Armstrong man was taken into custody following an incident with police on the weekend.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to reports of a distraught man in the 3100 block of Otter Lake Road in Spallumcheen just after 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Information was received by police indicating that a male was allegedly armed with firearms and threatening to hurt himself and others.

Given the threat to public and personal safety, a large police response descended on the area which was cordoned off by numerous officers. Once on-scene, members were able to identify who was in the home and determine the man appeared to be highly agitated and a risk to public and police safety.

“After some time, the subject male exited his home wielding what appeared to be a metal object and uttering threats toward police,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Numerous resources were engaged during this incident and in an effort to de-escalate the situation safely, the male was apprehended by the RCMP K9 Unit and safely secured by officers.”

The man is charged with uttering threats to cause death and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. He was released from custody on conditions after his court appearance.

READ MORE: Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsRCMP