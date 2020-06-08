Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers dealt with a distraught man in Spallumcheen Sunday, June 7. The suspect was successfully taken into police custody. (File photo)

Armed Armstrong man arrested

Heavy police presence, K9 unit, in Spallumcheen Sunday after report of man armed with weapon

A 41-year-old Armstrong man was taken into custody following an incident with police on the weekend.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to reports of a distraught man in the 3100 block of Otter Lake Road in Spallumcheen just after 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Information was received by police indicating that a male was allegedly armed with firearms and threatening to hurt himself and others.

Given the threat to public and personal safety, a large police response descended on the area which was cordoned off by numerous officers. Once on-scene, members were able to identify who was in the home and determine the man appeared to be highly agitated and a risk to public and police safety.

“After some time, the subject male exited his home wielding what appeared to be a metal object and uttering threats toward police,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Numerous resources were engaged during this incident and in an effort to de-escalate the situation safely, the male was apprehended by the RCMP K9 Unit and safely secured by officers.”

The man is charged with uttering threats to cause death and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. He was released from custody on conditions after his court appearance.

READ MORE: Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I do this for my children,’ hundreds gather in Penticton in support of ending racism
Next story
Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Just Posted

Tagging Suicide Hill OK’d by Vernon council

VSS graduating class to make mark, road to remain closed until paint removed

Vernon rookery protections set for public hearing again

Large crowd gathered outside city hall in support of development delay while nesting takes place

Armed Armstrong man arrested

Heavy police presence, K9 unit, in Spallumcheen Sunday after report of man armed with weapon

SilverStar earns climate action award

Vernon ski resort recognized for environmental efforts

Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of the skate park, playground

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

‘I do this for my children,’ hundreds gather in Penticton in support of ending racism

Black, Indigenous, Asian, Indian, Metis, Spanish, many spoke of their experiences with racism

Summerland couple wins Lotto Max

Robert Bitte and Leah Schmidt claimed prize of more than $1 million in May 1 draw

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

Most Read