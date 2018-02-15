Vernon Tim Horton’s robbed

Double double trouble at a local Tim Horton’s on Valentine’s Day

  • Feb. 15, 2018 10:23 a.m.
  • News

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday the Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Tim Hortons located at 3905 32nd St.

Upon asking a man to leave the store at close, he allegedly approached the cash register, demanded cash and threatened violence. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

RCMP say the employees were not injured in this incident.

“Numerous Officers and the Vernon RCMP Police Service Dog attended scene; however, the suspect male was not located, ” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “There is video surveillance available of the suspect male and officers are working with Tim Hortons and other surrounding businesses to gather the evidence and make an identification.”

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • short brown hair
  • a short beard
  • wearing a black toque
  • a black jacket and running shoes
  • tattoo on neck

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
