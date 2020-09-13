Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel examine the remnants of a house fire put out by an on-duty Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer on Mission Hill Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer hailed as hero for saving home from fire

Constable used extinguisher in his cruiser to extinguish fire in back of house on Mission Hill

A Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer became a firefighter Sunday afternoon.

And a Mission Hill homeowner is eternally grateful.

Const. David Brovold had been a few blocks away on another call when he noticed a plume of smoke coming from the 1600 block of 31st Street Sept. 13 shortly after 1:30 p.m. He thought the smoke was a different contrast to the wildfire haze that’s been covering the Okanagan over the weekend, so he went closer to investigate.

“I got out and met the homeowner, who came out of his house excitedly saying ‘my house is on fire,’” said Brovold. “I grabbed the extinguisher out of my car and extinguished the fire at the back of the house with the help of the neighbour, who came out with a hose. We managed to snuff it out before it consumed his house.

“A couple of minutes more and it might have been a different outcome. I was in the right place at the right time. Happy to be here.”

The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, said he started doing some welding out back at around 10:30 a.m. and went inside for lunch about a half-hour before he noticed the fire.

“I smelled smoke and I thought it was this stuff (wildfire smoke),” said the man, pointing upward. “I got my air purifier from downstairs, put in the living room and turned it on. I then looked out my kitchen window and saw flame and smoke and knew the fire was here.”

The man’s own hose was right beside the fire, so he couldn’t get to it, and was on the phone with 911 when Brovold appeared on-scene.

“I ran around with a bucket and saw the officer,” said the homeowner. “I asked if he had a fire extinguisher, he said, ‘Yeh, I do,’ and came ripping around the back. He blasted it and pretty much got it. The neighbour shoved the hose over the fence, the officer grabbed that and pretty much put out the fire.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services arrived from another call to make sure the fire was completely out.

There was minimal damage to the back of the insured home.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer hailed as hero for saving home from fire

Constable used extinguisher in his cruiser to extinguish fire in back of house on Mission Hill

Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

Players still needed in all three divisions as league play will begin later in September

Coldstream goalie preps for life on the Prairies

Austin Seibel, minor hockey’s 2020 Goalie of the Year, joins Saskatchewan’s Prairie Hockey Academy

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Eric McCormack joins the cast and director Stephen Campanelli.

Most Read