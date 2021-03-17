Vernon North Okanagan RCMP launched their new online reporting tool Wednesday, March 17. (RCMP graphic)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP launched their new online reporting tool Wednesday, March 17. (RCMP graphic)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP online reporting tool uploads

Online Crime Reporting tool allows public to report non-emergency, mostly property-related crimes

The Vernon North Okanagan’s newest crime reporting tool has officially launched.

And that’s no blarney.

As of Wednesday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, North Okanagan residents can report less serious crimes to police online.

The new Online Crime Reporting tool allows the general public to report non-emergency, mostly property-related crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer.

Specifically, citizens with a valid email address are now able to report the following crimes online using a computer, smartphone, or tablet:

  • Lost or stolen items* under $5,000;
  • Property/vehicle damage or vandalism that will cost less than $5,000 to repair;
  • Lost or stolen license plates or decals;
  • Minor traffic-related complaints.

*Items cannot involve personal identity or firearms

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
RCMP

