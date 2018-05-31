Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Suspect hit two vehicles near Stickle Road Wednesday; fled on foot

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver.

Police responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run incident that occurred on Highway 97 at Stickle Road in Vernon just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Members attended and learned that a blue GMC pick-up had rear-ended a white Honda Civic. The driver of the pick-up failed to stop and continued to drive southbound on Highway 97 where the pick-up then collided with a Ministry of Transportation Vehicle which was working on the highway at the time.

The driver of the pick-up exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located.

The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the nearest medical facility by BC Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries.

“The RCMP are confident that the driver of the suspect vehicle will be identified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Although this particular incident ended with only minor property damage and injuries, it could have been fatal.”

As the summer road construction continues around the Vernon and surrounding areas, police are urging motorists to obey all posted speed signs and be alert for workers on the road. The reduced speed limits are 24 hours a day and seven days a week — even if workers are not present.

“Drive carefully, minimize distractions, stay alert, watch for detours or lane diversions and use extra precaution when driving through a site after dark as the construction zones leave narrow pathways for vehicles,” said Brett.

Previous story
City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem
Next story
Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Vernon businesses ready for minimum wage hike: Chamber

The B.C. government plans increase minimum wage each June to reach a $15 per hour by 2021.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Suspect hit two vehicles near Stickle Road Wednesday; fled on foot

City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Little Tex wants reserved signs for 10 paid spots

Car of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Kelowna police are now narrowing the search for Jordan Mooney to the McKinley Landing area

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

100 pounds of marijuana and edibles seized in South Okanagan

RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls

Column: Hold the mayo

A friend of mine whipped up a batch of amazing mayonnaise in… Continue reading

Armstrong boil water notice issued

The notice affects all customers supplied by the City of Armstrong

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Most Read