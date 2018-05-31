Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver.

Police responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run incident that occurred on Highway 97 at Stickle Road in Vernon just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Members attended and learned that a blue GMC pick-up had rear-ended a white Honda Civic. The driver of the pick-up failed to stop and continued to drive southbound on Highway 97 where the pick-up then collided with a Ministry of Transportation Vehicle which was working on the highway at the time.

The driver of the pick-up exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located.

The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the nearest medical facility by BC Ambulance Service with what appeared to be minor injuries.

“The RCMP are confident that the driver of the suspect vehicle will be identified and the investigation into this matter is ongoing,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Although this particular incident ended with only minor property damage and injuries, it could have been fatal.”

As the summer road construction continues around the Vernon and surrounding areas, police are urging motorists to obey all posted speed signs and be alert for workers on the road. The reduced speed limits are 24 hours a day and seven days a week — even if workers are not present.

“Drive carefully, minimize distractions, stay alert, watch for detours or lane diversions and use extra precaution when driving through a site after dark as the construction zones leave narrow pathways for vehicles,” said Brett.