Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants

James Carswell

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Jan. 29 to Feb. 3:

Carswell, 42, is a Caucasian male, six-foot tall, 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a grey T-shirt. He also has stubble on his face that is salt and pepper colour.

He is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, theft under, breach of undertaking and fail to comply with probation. RCMP file No. is 2018-22362.

Adam Nichols

Nichols, 36, is a Caucasian male, six-foot tall, 159 pounds with brown eyes and brown shaggy-looking hair, wearing a dark coloured T-shirt.

He is wanted for mischief. RCMP file No. is 2018-23468

Kyle MacInnes

MacInnes, 30, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-seven, 166 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is seen with a shaved/ short-style hair cut with a grey T-shirt.

MacInnes is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with probation orders and breach of conditions. RCMP file Nos. are 2018-21312 / 2018-7885 / 2019-644

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Adam Nichols

Kyle MacInnes

