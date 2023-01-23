Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to meet public in Enderby

As part of its ongoing commitment to engage with its communities, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hosting a town hall meeting in Enderby.
The public meeting is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1-3 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre. Topics will include discussion about public safety and policing issues in the community.
“We are interested in hearing from community members and receiving your feedback as we build our five-year strategic plan,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
No pre-registration is required.
