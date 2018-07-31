Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

This week’s list of Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of July 30th – August 12th, 2018.

The following are the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s wanted persons for the week.

Colten Wells is wanted for failing to comply with probation (twice). Wells is 27 years old, a Caucasian male, 150 lbs, 5’6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dale Williams is wanted for break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while prohibited, assault of a Police Officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a Police Officer and breach of undertaking. Williams, 29, is a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 190 lbs with black hair and blue eyes.

Jason Henderson is wanted for assault with a weapon. He is 38 years old, a Caucasian male, 5’11, 161 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kevin Sehn is wanted for failing to comply with probation. The 48-year-old Caucasian male is 5’6, 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Jordana Crane is wanted for failing to comply with probation, trafficking in credit card and possession of stolen property.

Crane is a 22-year-old Caucasian female, 106 lbs, 5’4 with brown hair and green eyes.

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

