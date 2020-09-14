Vernon officer proud of Cops For Kids work

Const. Nick Reimann now in his seventh year on ride, sits as board director on foundation

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Nick Reimann is again part of the Cops For Kids charity cycle in 2020, raising funds and awareness for needy families. (H. Brust photo)

It started as a way for Vernon-North RCMP officer Const. Nick Reimann to give back to the community while he stayed in shape.

He enthusiastically volunteered to be part of the Cops For Kids charity cycle around southeastern B.C. in 2014.

Reimann realized he was part of something special with that ride, and that spirit has carried him to today, where he is a director on the Cops For Kids foundation board.

“During the 10-day ride, riders have the privilege to meet the families has touched and what our efforts mean to children in medical, physical and traumatic crisis,” said Reimann. “During the many hours I spend on my bike training, I have hit mental walls that I have had to overcome. It is remembering the families who every day are dealing with challenges most of us cannot even imagine and how we are helping them that keeps me riding.”

This year, Reimann has the honour of designing the team jersey and is the lead cyclist for the riders across the 1,000 kilometres to Kelowna and and back. This position is exceptionally challenging as the lead rider expends substantially more effort to create a draft for others to follow which permits the peloton to maintain an overall faster pace.

Reimann has been with the RCMP for 11 years and his leadership both on the job and with the Cops for Kids Foundation is admirable. All the funds raised go to help families in communities throughout the southeast of British Columbia.

Cops for Kids riders each pedal 1,000 km over a 10-day period typically as a team of 30, however, this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event looks slightly different. These riders will now complete a few legs of the journey as a designated cyclist, in a relay format as part of a smaller team of six riders. They will then go on to finish the remaining distance, approximately 800 kms, with rides in their own home communities between now and Sept. 20.

Joining Reimann in representing the North Okanagan are:

*Const. Carl Stene of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP;

*Katherine Ahvenus, a police dispatcher with the Southeast District Operations Communications Centre;

*Cpl. James Moore of the Southeast District Integrated Forensic Identification Services;

*Steve McVarnock, former Vernon-North Okanagan superintendent, now retired.

The Vernon-North Okanagan Facebook page (@VernonNorthOkanaganRCMP) and Twitter account (@VernonNOkRCMP) will follow the journey of Reimann and the other North Okanagan area riders as they each pedal towards their 1,000 km commitment.

Reimann and other members of the RCMP will be participating in Fuel Good Day on Tuesday Sept. 15 at the Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bar on 27th Street in Vernon.

To donate to Reimann or any of the other riders, please visit the Cops for Kids website.

READ MORE: Cops For Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

READ MORE: Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

Just Posted

Vernon officer proud of Cops For Kids work

Const. Nick Reimann now in his seventh year on ride, sits as board director on foundation

‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

Several unmarked, marked police vehicles, officers present in Okanagan Avenue apartment complex

National award for City of Vernon

City captures asset management honour in 2020 Sustainable Communities Awards

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

Person sent to hospital after golf cart rollover at Vernon course

Incident happened at Predator Ridge’s The Ridge course Sunday, Sept. 13

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

‘This was a brutal, tragic and senseless killing,’ said Justice Allison Beames

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Most Read