Vernon on pace for record number of new homes approved in 2022

Vernon has already seen 322 building permits approved through the third quarter of this year

Vernon is on track for a record-setting number of approved residential units in 2022.

A report to council ahead of its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, highlights Vernon’s third-quarter economic and tourism indicators, to help provide a picture of economic activity within Vernon.

According to the report, 42 building permits were approved in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total so far this year up to 322. While the pace of building permit approvals is tracking at a similar pace to previous years, the report notes that 2022 has seen more multi-family projects and fewer single-family homes compared to previous years.

“This shift has put 2022 on pace for a record setting number of approved residential units,” the report states.

In the third quarter, building permits representing construction values of more than $61 million were approved, bringing the total year-to-date value up to more than $165 million. This is just $8.4 million shy of the current annual record of roughly $173 million set in 2021, with one more quarter still to come.

“This increase in building permit values can be attributed to a combination of inflationary pressures on construction costs (both materials and labour) as well as an increase in the number of multi-family permits that are generally higher in value per permit than single family permits,” the report states.

Through the end of the third quarter, 392 residential units were approved for construction, exceeding the number of units approved in 2017, 2020 and 2021, but below the number approved in 2018 and 2019. Higher density residential units (multi-family units and single-family units with suites) continue to outpace single-family permits by more than two to one.

Brendan Shykora

