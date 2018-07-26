Tourism panel members Mike Overend (Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, from left) and Angeline Chew and Teresa Durning-Harker (Tourism Vernon) answer questions at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast Thursday at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon on pace for record tourism year

Panel discusses tourism numbers, activities at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Tourism Vernon is on pace for a second-consecutive record-breaking year.

Speaking to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce staff, directors and members at a Thursday morning breakfast discussion at the Village Green Hotel, Tourism Vernon manager Angeline Chew said her office is off to the best start its ever had.

“Based on municipal regional tax revenues, as of April we are pacing 8.5 per cent ahead of 2017, which was a record year,” said Chew. “That equates to $627,000 more in hotel revenue and a total economic impact from January to April of $32 million. That includes eating, dining, shopping, activities and attractions.”

As Tourism Vernon rolls into the summer season, and with the arrival of smoke from neighbouring wildfires, Teresa Durning-Harker, owner-manager of Durning Directons and Service Ltd., who has provided Tourism Visitor Services for the past 10 years, said her office gets calls on a regular basis asking about the fire situation.

“We’ve had many inquiries regarding the status of the community now and last year,” said Durning-Harker. “The provincial and national media reporting can indicate the city and the area is full of smoke and on fire, and we get many phone calls, both this year and last, from potential visitors.

“Our job is to make sure that we are giving honest, clear information about the status of our city.”

The two women were also joined on the breakfast tourism panel by Mike Overend, destination development program specialist for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

Previous story
Placer Mountain fire near Keremeos grows to 800 hectares
Next story
Fundraiser started for dad of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Just Posted

Accident closes Highway 97 north of Vernon

Accident is about 20 kilometres north of Vernon near Tonasket Road

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

North Okanagan fire bans set to go in effect

The fire ban will be in effect Thursday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

Throat feeling a little scratchy this morning?

Urban beekeeping in Vernon urged

Residents wants bylaw tweaked to allow urban beekeeping in all Vernon zones

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

Bat stats: Public’s help needed in tracking activity

If you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it with your bare hands

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Vernon on pace for record tourism year

Panel discusses tourism numbers, activities at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Vernon’s Vest riding hot streak

Wins Maple Leaf Junior Tour stop at Predator Ridge

Vernon’s Mick headed to Texas

Hired as president of upstart USA-Central Hockey League

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Most Read